Heroes once reveled in an age of adventure and glory. Life could be bought and sold with coin and the price of victory was blood on the sword.

Rediscover an era when courage and gallantry defined the man. An era when ones great deeds were declared by song and celebrated by all. An era where imagination rules all in the lands of pen and paper!

Onward we go, to explore one depth deeper!

Inspired by the original dungeons and dragons, BX, and AD&D; ODD is a game with a simple but deadly design. Take up the mantle as a Fighting Man, a Magic User, a Thief, or a Cleric and delve into the dungeon to steal coins and seek adventure!

Volume 1 has everything you need to create characters for ODD. Volume 2 contains Monsters and treasures, while Volume 3 (planned for release sometime later in the year) will expand the game system and cover wilderness and underground exploration.

ODD is compatible with any OSR product with minor changes.

VOLUME II: MONSTERS (and treasure) OUT NOW!





If you wish to print your own booklet, print both pages of the Cover file onto cardstock (cream colored is recommended if using printcover2, any color or type works with the less ink consuming cover1). The interior pages should be printed in booklet form, folded in half and stapled together with the cover page.





if you would like to randomly generate characters, there is a character generator on perchance found here: Character Generator