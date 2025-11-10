A downloadable game

Heroes once reveled in an age of adventure and glory. Life could be bought and sold with coin and the price of victory was blood on the sword. 

Rediscover an era when courage and gallantry defined the man. An era when ones great deeds were declared by song and celebrated by all. An era where imagination rules all in the lands of pen and paper! 

Onward we go, to explore one depth deeper!

Inspired by the original dungeons and dragons, BX, and AD&D; ODD is a game with a simple but deadly design. Take up the mantle as a Fighting Man, a Magic User, a Thief, or a Cleric and delve into the dungeon to steal coins and seek adventure!

Volume 1 has everything you need to create characters for ODD. Volume 2 contains Monsters and treasures, while Volume 3 (planned for release sometime later in the year) will expand the game system and cover wilderness and underground exploration.

ODD is compatible with any OSR product with minor changes.

VOLUME II: MONSTERS (and treasure) OUT NOW!


If you wish to print your own booklet, print both pages of the Cover file onto cardstock (cream colored is recommended if using printcover2, any color or type works with the less ink consuming cover1). The interior pages should be printed in booklet form, folded in half and stapled together with the cover page.


if you would like to randomly generate characters, there is a character generator on perchance found here: Character Generator

Updated 5 days ago
StatusIn development
CategoryPhysical game
Rating
Rated 5.0 out of 5 stars
(7 total ratings)
AuthorBLK Feather Press
TagsDungeon Crawler, Dungeons & Dragons, Fantasy, No AI, Tabletop, Tabletop role-playing game

ODDvol1.zip 34 MB
ODD_Play_Aids.zip 498 kB
ODD_Fillable Character Records.pdf 132 kB
ODD_Volume_2.zip 26 MB
Comments

Perplexing Ruins74 days ago

I am curious about Magic Users. Per their table, they have 1 level 1 spell. But Starting Spells give them d4? Am I misreading? Thanks

Trvekvltgames0173 days ago(+1)


i believe that table is how many spells of each level a day they can memorize

Perplexing Ruins73 days ago(+1)

Yea I figured that out, thank you. Initially I was confused, at the idea of having 4 spells. But only one of the 4 can actually be used. Cheers

BLK Feather Press72 days ago

Yes, since ODD is inspired by 0e, it uses Vancian magic. your character may know 4 spells at level 1 but may only memorize one per day. this gives them a bit more flexibility.

mattjackson80 days ago (1 edit) (+2)

Excuse me sir, I noticed a serious flaw in this game! No halflings! But do not fret, I have solved the problem here:
https://www.msjx.org/2025/08/halflings-odd-race.html


On a serious note, this is a wonderful little game, I love it! Cannot wait to see the other booklets. Great work and thanks for sharing with us.

BLK Feather Press80 days ago

wonderful little addition, hope others see this as well to get their Halfling Fix!

Perplexing Ruins79 days ago(+1)

Thanks for doing this Matt!

Perplexing Ruins83 days ago

Yea, this is nice! I like what's going on here. Will be happily following along. Clever use of the dice pips to mark increased skills. I think this will make a great game to use with my Solo Sheets.

BLK Feather Press83 days ago

I'm glad to see you enjoy it! I loved Fallen and its supplements!

Perplexing Ruins83 days ago

Thanks, that means a lot! I just shared the link to this on Blue Sky! I hope more folks pop over to have a look.

BLK Feather Press82 days ago

Well that certainly explains another large uptick in followers/ downloads! Appreciate the boost!

Thuumhammer91 days ago

This is very well done, I will be thoroughly reviewing this and may use it for future OD&D style campaigns.  I love the art, it really fits the style.  On page 5 I recommend showing 0.1 Gold Pieces, as I almost missed the . in .1 and thought there was a typo.

BLK Feather Press91 days ago (1 edit)

glad you like it! If you run it let me know what you think so I can improve it. Also, good suggestion with adding the zero, will do!

Dicesauria92 days ago

Very elegant. Love it. 

ANouby93 days ago

Will there be other volumes?

BLK Feather Press93 days ago

yes! Im working on getting volume 2: Monsters out very soon. And the final volume, will be for game masters.

PrintNplay228 days ago

Seems very to the point and nicely made. Good job!

